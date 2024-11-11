Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,604.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,201,000 after acquiring an additional 634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 31,255.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after purchasing an additional 476,639 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,745 shares of company stock valued at $39,278,367. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $366.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $217.61 and a 52-week high of $369.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.28.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

