Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.21 Million Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.24% of First Trust Water ETF worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FIW stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $111.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.