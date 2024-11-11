Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.03 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after acquiring an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VEU opened at $60.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

