Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 389 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VHT opened at $277.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $225.38 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.