Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,103 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $92.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.14 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.