Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 159 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 326.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $192.03 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $141.94 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

