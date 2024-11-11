Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 597 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 179.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 239.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Hershey by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.56.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $175.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $171.67 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.16). Hershey had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.