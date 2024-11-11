Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

