Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $725,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

