Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $405,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

