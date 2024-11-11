ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,343 shares of company stock worth $2,791,181 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,002.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $632.25 and a one year high of $1,024.44. The company has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $912.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $813.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

