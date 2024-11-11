Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MCRB stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
