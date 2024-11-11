Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

