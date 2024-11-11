Semrush’s (SEMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. Semrush has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 166.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

In other news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,214,020. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $55,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,728.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,214,020. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the third quarter worth about $701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

