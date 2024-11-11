Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 63158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 52.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

