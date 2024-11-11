Scout24 (ETR:G24) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €84.00 ($92.31) and last traded at €85.75 ($94.23), with a volume of 120376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €83.55 ($91.81).

Scout24 Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Scout24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.