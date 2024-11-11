Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Evercore ISI

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $179.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $121.17 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.97.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

