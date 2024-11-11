Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $70.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,800.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $173,800.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,032 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $71.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

