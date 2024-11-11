RumbleOn (RMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect RumbleOn to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RumbleOn Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $5.73 on Monday. RumbleOn has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on RumbleOn from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

