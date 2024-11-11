Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

NYSE RCL opened at $225.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $228.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

