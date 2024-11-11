Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $225.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $228.08. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

