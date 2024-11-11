Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $35.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Match Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Shares of MTCH opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 617.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Match Group by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

