Royal Bank of Canada Cuts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $22.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $30,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,056 shares of company stock worth $119,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

