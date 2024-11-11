Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $46.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Pinterest Stock Down 14.0 %

NYSE PINS opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

