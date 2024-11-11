Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.51. 10,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,284. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
