Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.51. 10,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,284. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 330,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $893,006.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,643,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,212.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 11,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,031.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 424,094 shares of company stock worth $1,137,016 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.