Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROIC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,815,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,040,000 after acquiring an additional 160,068 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,319,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 571,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,557,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,652,000 after purchasing an additional 127,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,649,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.