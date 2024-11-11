Robert W. Baird Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKAM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Shares of AKAM opened at $90.20 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222,290 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after buying an additional 199,334 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $15,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

