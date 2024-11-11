Robert W. Baird Cuts Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $28.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 334,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

