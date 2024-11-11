Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.7% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 123,161 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after buying an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,446,000 after acquiring an additional 343,033 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

