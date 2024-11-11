RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Get RingCentral alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,023,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $334,849.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,479.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,023,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,396 in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in RingCentral by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.