Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $165,986,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 11,601.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in 3M by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after buying an additional 1,021,440 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,015.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after buying an additional 808,914 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,732,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $134.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

