Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Clorox by 9.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 1.5 %

CLX opened at $165.16 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.83.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

View Our Latest Report on CLX

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.