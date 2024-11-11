ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Peter C. Farrell Sells 2,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.74, for a total transaction of $497,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,162.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $252.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

