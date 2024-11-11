Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enovis FY2025 Earnings

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enovis in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enovis’ FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Enovis in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $46.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. Enovis has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $505.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Enovis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Enovis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

