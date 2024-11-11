Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Up 0.9 %
MARK stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 27,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
