Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,614. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. Redfin has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,410. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Redfin by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

