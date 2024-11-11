Raytech Holding Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:RAY) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 11th

Raytech’s (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 11th. Raytech had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Raytech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RAY opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70. Raytech has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.04.
Raytech Company Profile
