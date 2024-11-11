Raytech Holding Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:RAY) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 11th

Raytech’s (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 11th. Raytech had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Raytech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAY opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70. Raytech has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Get Raytech alerts:

Raytech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.