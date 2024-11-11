Raymond James Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $50.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $37.97 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $62,329.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,584. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,905.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396 in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $8,886,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $684,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 62,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 65.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 151,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

