Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPD. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.89. 69,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $698,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 36.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 924.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

