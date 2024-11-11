Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Holdings Decreased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $153.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.