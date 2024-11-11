QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $204.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $204.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.91 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $119.85 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $218,775,000 after acquiring an additional 123,215 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 22,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 76,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

