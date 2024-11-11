QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.16.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $170.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.85 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

