QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after buying an additional 2,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after buying an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $229,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.91 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.85 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average of $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

