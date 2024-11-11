Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

QRVO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.74. 2,531,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,060. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 17,255.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,784 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,665,000 after purchasing an additional 550,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Qorvo by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 835,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,290,000 after purchasing an additional 487,621 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,812,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 177.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,995,000 after buying an additional 272,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

