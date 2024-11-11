Q4 EPS Forecast for Elanco Animal Health Reduced by Analyst

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELAN. Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $1,226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

