ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.42 and last traded at $106.81, with a volume of 362685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.49.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after acquiring an additional 617,516 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 383,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,464,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

