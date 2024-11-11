ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Raised to $10.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

PRQR stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 226,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $326.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.26. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.17% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 236,279 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

