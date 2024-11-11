Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Prologis by 4.7% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $115.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

