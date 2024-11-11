Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 278 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $298.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.64. The stock has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

