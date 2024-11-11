Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $76.68 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

