Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medpace by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $362.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.80 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

